The former Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Bury and Blyth Spartans manager was dismissed after just 51 days in charge.

Clark, 49, took charge of just seven games, winning three, losing three and drawing one after the move to North Africa on January 29 having also briefly worked with the club during 2021.

Clark tendered his resignation after just three months in the role last year in an extremely brief stint but was this time sacked by the club after a 3-1 loss to Egypt's Al Ahly in the African Champions League.

25 May 1998: Lee Clark of Sunderland is tackled by Mark Kinsella of Charlton Athletic during the Nationwide League Division One play-off final at Wembley Stadium in London. The match ended in a 4-4 draw after extra time and Charlton Athletic went on towin 7-6 on penalties. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

Friday's loss to the reigning champions left the Sudanese side bottom of Group A and unable to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Clark joined Sunderland from North East rivals Newcastle United in 1997 and was part of the side promoted to the Premier League two seasons later as champions.

The 99 team won promotion with a then professional league record of 105 points.

A year earlier, Clark had been a key player in the side that reached the First Division play-off final, only to suffer a penalty shoot-out defeat to Charlton Athletic after a crazy 4-4 draw at Wembley.

However, it all ended in tears for Clark at Sunderland.

At the FA Cup final in 1999, he was spotted with the Newcastle fans wearing an anti-Sunderland T-shirt with the slogan and was immediately dropped from the team, and never played for Sunderland again.

