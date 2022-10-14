The 37-year-old midfielder started his career in his native Sweden before moving on to Arsenal under legendary manager Arsene Wenger as a youngster.

Larsson made a handful of Premier League and cup appearances for the Gunners before moving to Birmingham City, where he would win the League Cup against his former club during the 2010-11 season.

After 205 appearances for the Midlands outfit, Larrson moved on following the club’s relegation to the Championship, joining Sunderland in the same window as his teammate Craig Gardner under Steve Bruce.

SWANSEA, WALES - FEBRUARY 07: Sunderland player Sebastian Larsson has his picture taken with a fan before the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Sunderland at Liberty Stadium on February 7, 2015 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

203 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats followed, with Larrson part of some memorable moments. The midfielder scored a stunning goal against Liverpool on his debut for the club and was part of the team that reached the League Cup final under Gus Poyet in 2014.

The Swede left Sunderland after six seasons in 2017 to join Hull City following the Black Cats’ relegation to the Championship, then moving back to Sweden to play for AIK.

Speaking to the Swedish club’s website, he said: “Football has given me so much and has been a big part of my whole life. After a long process, I have now made the decision to end my active career after this season.