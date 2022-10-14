Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Cats, Arsenal, Birmingham City and Hull City man set for retirement aged 37
Ex-Sunderland favourite Seb Larrson has announced that he will hang up his boots at the end of the season.
The 37-year-old midfielder started his career in his native Sweden before moving on to Arsenal under legendary manager Arsene Wenger as a youngster.
Larsson made a handful of Premier League and cup appearances for the Gunners before moving to Birmingham City, where he would win the League Cup against his former club during the 2010-11 season.
After 205 appearances for the Midlands outfit, Larrson moved on following the club’s relegation to the Championship, joining Sunderland in the same window as his teammate Craig Gardner under Steve Bruce.
203 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats followed, with Larrson part of some memorable moments. The midfielder scored a stunning goal against Liverpool on his debut for the club and was part of the team that reached the League Cup final under Gus Poyet in 2014.
The Swede left Sunderland after six seasons in 2017 to join Hull City following the Black Cats’ relegation to the Championship, then moving back to Sweden to play for AIK.
Speaking to the Swedish club’s website, he said: “Football has given me so much and has been a big part of my whole life. After a long process, I have now made the decision to end my active career after this season.
“My time at AIK has been absolutely fantastic. Moving home to Sweden and getting the opportunity to represent this beautiful club for four and a half years is one of the best decisions I’ve made.”