Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Cats and Rangers striker questioned by police during hilarious Cheltenham story
Former Sunderland striker Ally McCoist has told the story of how he got lost finding his accommodation ahead of this week’s Cheltenham Festival and why he was questioned by the police.
The festival begins today with McCoist in attendance alongside other celebrities.
Back in 2020, the ex-Scotland international paid tribute to his ‘wonderful experience’ at Sunderland and revealed he still buys a season ticket to watch the Black Cats each year.
This morning, however, the former Rangers player and manager explained why he was questioned by police as he searched for his hotel
He said on talkSPORT: "I booked into this Airbnb place in Chipping Campden and my wife sent me all the directions.
"I got a taxi from Birmingham Airport and the boy couldn't find the street.
"We were driving around for half an hour and eventually we found it. I was staying in number one and I thought 'number two must be right next to it.'
"I was looking through the window and I could see a woman's handbag and a hat.
"I knocked the door. I knew someone was in but there was nobody answering.
"The next minute all I hear is 'Can I help you?'. I turned round and there's a cop standing there.
"He says to me 'Can I help you Sir?'. I said I was looking for 'number two' and he said 'Oh, you won't find it in there Sir'.
"So eventually I got escorted very kindly by this police officer to my address.
"It could only happen to me. It was tremendous, what a laugh."