The Athletic report that Methven will complete a £10million takeover of Charlton Athletic, the club Sunderland lost to in the 2019 League One play-off final at Wembley whilst the businessman was heavily involved with the running of the Wearside outfit.

The Addicks are now back in League One with Methven no longer involved in Sunderland, although his former Madrox partners Juan Sartori and Stewart Donald retain shares in the club alongside majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

However, after some time out of football having left Sunderland following the sale of his remaining five per cent stake in 2022, The Athletic claims the consortium he is heading up is close to completing a takeover of the London club.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth at The Valley on October 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s report also adds Methven’s group – named SE7 Partners – are set to complete the deal shortly with money being pumped in by a US investor.

Former Sunderland CEO Jim Rodwell was appointed as Charlton’s new chief operating officer late last year. Rodwell previously worked under Methven and Donald on Wearside before his removal after Louis-Dreyfus’ initial takeover. Another Methven associate, Ed Warwick, was appointed also recently appointed as Charlton's finance director.

Charlton are currently 12th in League One having taken 37 points from 28 games so far this campaign but only sit 10 points off Barnsley in sixth and a play-off spot. Ex-Sunderland midfielder George Dobson currently plays for The Addicks.