The former Sunderland youngster was involved in a serious road traffic collision back in June as a rear passenger in a car in Manchester. The defender was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but thankfully pulled through to make a full recovery.

Almond returned to the pitch for the first time since the crash last weekend. The ex-Blyth Spartans loanee played 90 minutes for Shildon AFC in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

Patrick Almond in action for Sunderland against Manchester United's under-23s in the Papa John's Trophy at the Stadium of Light.

Posting on Twitter, Patrick’s dad, Kevin, posted: “Things you love to see on a Saturday The big lad (Paddy Almond) getting 90 mins in the tank, for Shildon. 6 months since last played. 5 months since the accident. 4 1/2 months of non-stop training. Well done son, credit to yourself and never let it get you down.”

Almond, 19 is a product of Sunderland's academy system and joined the club when he was just 11, cementing himself as a regular starter in the club’s youth teams.

The defender was in and around Sunderland’s first team for the Papa John’s Trophy and was an unused first-team substitute for the games against Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City.

After being an unused substitute the week before in the same competition, Almond made his senior professional debut in the Papa John’s Trophy in the 2-1 win over Manchester United under-23s at the Stadium of Light.