Loading...

Sunderland AFC news: Ex-academy director appointed by Stewart Donald makes surprise move to non-league football

Ex-Sunderland academy director Paul Reid has taken a role in non-league football.

By James Copley
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:14 am

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Reid held the post at Sunderland for two years after landing the role in the aftermath of Stewart Donald’s takeover of the club. He had previously worked as Head of Recruitment for Eastleigh FC, which Donald owned.

Upon his exit, Reid said that he helped to reduce costs at Sunderland’s academy by over 20% and said ‘progress’ was made in a number of key areas during his time as academy manager.

At the time, supporters were left concerned about the future of Sunderland’s academy, after a year in which neither the U18 or U23 side was able to register a league win.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: A General view of the Stadium of Light prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

But now Reid has made a move to Bashley FC, who play in the Southern League, as the club’s director of football development.

The club posted on Twitter: We are thrilled to announce the appointment of former @BarnsleyFC and @SUFCOfficial defender Paul Reid as the club's new Director of Football Development.’

Southern LeagueTwitter