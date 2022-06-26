Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reid held the post at Sunderland for two years after landing the role in the aftermath of Stewart Donald’s takeover of the club. He had previously worked as Head of Recruitment for Eastleigh FC, which Donald owned.

Upon his exit, Reid said that he helped to reduce costs at Sunderland’s academy by over 20% and said ‘progress’ was made in a number of key areas during his time as academy manager.

At the time, supporters were left concerned about the future of Sunderland’s academy, after a year in which neither the U18 or U23 side was able to register a league win.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: A General view of the Stadium of Light prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But now Reid has made a move to Bashley FC, who play in the Southern League, as the club’s director of football development.