Reid held the post at Sunderland for two years after landing the role in the aftermath of Stewart Donald’s takeover of the club. He had previously worked as Head of Recruitment for Eastleigh FC, which Donald owned.
Upon his exit, Reid said that he helped to reduce costs at Sunderland’s academy by over 20% and said ‘progress’ was made in a number of key areas during his time as academy manager.
At the time, supporters were left concerned about the future of Sunderland’s academy, after a year in which neither the U18 or U23 side was able to register a league win.
But now Reid has made a move to Bashley FC, who play in the Southern League, as the club’s director of football development.
The club posted on Twitter: We are thrilled to announce the appointment of former @BarnsleyFC and @SUFCOfficial defender Paul Reid as the club's new Director of Football Development.’