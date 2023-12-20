Sunderland AFC news: Everything Michael Beale and Kristjaan Speakman said during first press conference
Beale has been appointed Sunderland's new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says the club have been monitoring him 'for some time' and that now feels it is the right moment for him to join Sunderland following the departure of Tony Mowbray.
The club have also confirmed that Mike Dodds will be promoted to become Beale's assistant, with Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini remaining in their current roles. Beale left Rangers earlier this season and though many fans have been left underwhelmed with the news that he will become Tony Mowbray's successor, Speakman says his coaching and development record is right for the club.
Michael Beale's first Sunderland press conference ahead of Coventry City
Beale on Mowbray
I have always enjoyed watching his teams play and we will look to continue that - says he has respect for him.
Beale on Sunderland
Beale says he has had a chance to meet all of the staff and that the interim staff did a good job. Has been learning how each department works. Really looking forward to the game against Coventry City.
Beale on Sunderland fans
I think it will be transparent and honest. Relationships will be built over time. Nothing I can say now to win them over.