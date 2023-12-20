Former Rangers and QPR boss Michael Beale is set for his first press conference as Sunderland head coach today.

Beale has been appointed Sunderland's new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says the club have been monitoring him 'for some time' and that now feels it is the right moment for him to join Sunderland following the departure of Tony Mowbray.

The club have also confirmed that Mike Dodds will be promoted to become Beale's assistant, with Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini remaining in their current roles. Beale left Rangers earlier this season and though many fans have been left underwhelmed with the news that he will become Tony Mowbray's successor, Speakman says his coaching and development record is right for the club.

