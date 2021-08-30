Three days prior to the League One clash, however, the 22-year-old County Durham-born attacking midfielder paid a special visit to an admirer.

Sunderland fan Malcolm Innerd, 75, had been in the ICU at Sunderland Royal Hospital for several weeks but was released on August 19.

A friend, though, spoke to Embleton, who generously agreed to pay Malcolm a get-well-soon visit to his home in Langley Park.

Speaking to The Echo, Malcolm’s son, Ian Innerd, revealed all about Embleton’s classy gesture to his father just days before the game against Wycombe Wanderers.

He said: “Dad was in ICU at Sunderland Royal Hospital for several weeks. He was released on the 19th of August and is a lifelong Sunderland fan.

“A mutual friend asked Elliot to come down and see him, to help cheer him up.

“He came down and spent an hour with my dad.

Sunderland fan Malcolm Innerd and Black Cats star Elliot Embleton. Photo courtesy of Ian Innerd.

“It cheered my dad up no end and they talked about football and life generally.

“Dad was over the moon and was on cloud nine and told him to get on a goal on Saturday for him which he did.”

Writing on Facebook following the encounter, Ian added: “A very polite, humble, respectful young man that went out of his way.

“We can’t praise the young man enough. A star on and off the pitch. Absolute superstar. Thanks, Elliot.”

Embleton returned to Wearside at the beginning of the season following a successful loan stint with Blackpool and has cemented himself as a vital cog in Lee Johnson’s Sunderland team.

