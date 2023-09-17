Watch more videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland players Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut exchanged Instagram comments over the weekend which promoted discussions from Black Cats fans.

The pair signed on loan at Sunderland in the summer of 2022 and were part of the side that finished sixth position in the Championship last season.

Michut has signed for a new club after his loan deal at the Stadium of Light wasn’t made permanent with Turkish club Adana Demirspor having now completed the signing of the Frenchman on a one-year deal.

Amad remains at Manchester United after the Ivorian picked up an injury during the summer but was heavily linked with a return to Sunderland alongside Michut on deadline day.

After concluding the move to Turkey, Michut posted a picture to Instagram stating how excited he was to get started at his new club. Amad responded: "Sunderland?" Michut then replied: "In a few years we will be back together bro."

Michut still had two years left on his contract at PSG, where he made eight senior appearances, but was made surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.

The 20-year-old midfielder made 28 appearances during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light from PSG last season, yet the deal wasn’t made permanent.

It was decided Sunderland wouldn’t trigger their option to buy Michut for a fee reported to be in the region of €2.5 million.