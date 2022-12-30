News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC news: Edouard Michut posts five-word message to fans plus painful photo

PSG loanee Edouard Michut started in midfield on Thursday night as Sunderland defeated Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Ellis Simms headed them ahead in the 19th minute, yet Latics striker Will Keane equalised three minutes before half-time.

Ross Stewart then came off the bench to restore the visitors’ lead, converting a penalty after Patrick Roberts was fouled in the box. Roberts then scored his third goal of the season to secure the victory, before a stunning strike from Amad made it four.

Michut started in the middle alongside fellow Frenchman Abdoullah Ba and Dan Neil as Tony Mowbray rested Corry Evans ahead of a busy schedule coming into the New Year.

Following the game, however, Michut took to Twitter to thank fans and wrote: “Thank you fans for support.” Michut also posted a photo to Instagram showing some nasty scratches down his leg with the caption, “Welcome to England.”

Edouard Michut