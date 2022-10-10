Sunderland AFC news: Edouard Michut delivers 20-word explanation when asked about PSG departure
Edouard Michut has delivered a 20-word explanation after he was asked about his Paris Saint-Germain departure last summer.
Michut made his debut from the bench in the 0-0 draw with Blackpool earlier this month, with head coach Tony Mowbray stating that he was eager to give the Frenchman the opportunity to show his quality after an at times frustrating start to his career on Wearside.
It was a difficult spell for the side against a much-improved Tangerines side during the first half at the Stadium of Light, with Mowbray explaining that fans will likely see more and more of Michut's talent in the weeks ahead as he adjusts to the demands of the second tier.
However, the 19-year-old was left out of Mowbray’s squad as Sunderland lost 2-1 to Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.
Most Popular
-
1
Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough plans revealed plus Sunderland defender wanted by Premier League club
-
2
Sunderland transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur want to re-sign £6million rated SAFC star
-
3
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus posts Club Atletico Penarol Instagram update from Uruguay trip alongside Juan Sartori
Michut departed his boyhood club PSG in the summer, moving to Sunderland on loan with the option to make the move permanent in the summer.
French media outlet Telefoot plans to produce a new program that will follow various youngsters throughout the 2022-23 season – and Michut is one of them.
During the filming, the youngster was asked about his decision to swap Paris for Sunderland and this is what he said.
“My departure from PSG? I needed a new challenge and to thrive as much as possible by having playing time,” Michut told the French media outlet.
Sunderland are next in action against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this coming Saturday.