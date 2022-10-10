It was a difficult spell for the side against a much-improved Tangerines side during the first half at the Stadium of Light, with Mowbray explaining that fans will likely see more and more of Michut's talent in the weeks ahead as he adjusts to the demands of the second tier.

However, the 19-year-old was left out of Mowbray’s squad as Sunderland lost 2-1 to Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Michut pictured on the pitch at the Stadium of Light during his unveiling as a Sunderland player against Rotherham.

Michut departed his boyhood club PSG in the summer, moving to Sunderland on loan with the option to make the move permanent in the summer.

French media outlet Telefoot plans to produce a new program that will follow various youngsters throughout the 2022-23 season – and Michut is one of them.

During the filming, the youngster was asked about his decision to swap Paris for Sunderland and this is what he said.

“My departure from PSG? I needed a new challenge and to thrive as much as possible by having playing time,” Michut told the French media outlet.

