The Millers defeated West Brom 3-1 in the Championship on Good Friday to move up to 18th place and three points above Reading in 22nd with a game in hand.

Wright started in defence for Rotherham but was stretchered off midway through the first-half with Millers boss Matt Taylor explaining that the Australian could potentially be out for the season.

Speaking after the game, Taylor said: “Bailey’s injury looked bad. He felt a crack on landing. He’s a tough boy and when he tried to stand up and put weight on it, he couldn’t. It would suggest a break or severe damage of some sort.”

Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland against Wigan Athletic.