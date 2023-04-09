News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Sunderland AFC news: Defender suffers suspected broken leg during Championship clash

Sunderland loanee Bailey Wright has suffered a suspected broken leg while playing for Rotherham United.

By James Copley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST

The Millers defeated West Brom 3-1 in the Championship on Good Friday to move up to 18th place and three points above Reading in 22nd with a game in hand.

Wright started in defence for Rotherham but was stretchered off midway through the first-half with Millers boss Matt Taylor explaining that the Australian could potentially be out for the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Taylor said: “Bailey’s injury looked bad. He felt a crack on landing. He’s a tough boy and when he tried to stand up and put weight on it, he couldn’t. It would suggest a break or severe damage of some sort.”

Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland against Wigan Athletic.Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland against Wigan Athletic.
Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland against Wigan Athletic.
Most Popular

Wright has made seven Championship appearances for Rotherham United since joining on loan from Sunderland in January but has experienced a fair amount of bad luck after becoming concussed just seconds into his debut for the club.

Matt TaylorDefenderRotherham UnitedWest BromMillersReading