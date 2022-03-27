Wright will link up with the Socceroos in Jeddah as Australia head coach Graham Arnold adds further defensive options to his squad.

Austalia are due to play Saudi Arabia at King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday

Wright has been added to the squad after Rhyan Grant and Milos Degenek returned to their respective clubs due to picking up yellow cards.

Bailey Wright

Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin were also included in the latest England U20 squad ahead of international fixtures later this month with on-loan Manchester City defender Callum Doyle was also called up to the England U19 squad.

Ross Stewart was also called up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time.

The 22-goal Sunderland striker remained on the bench as Scotland drew 1-1 with Poland but the striker could be in line to make his debut on Tuesday against Austria.

Tom Flanagan and Corry Evans started for Northern Ireland in their 3-1 friendly win away to Luxembourg but defender Trai Hume did not make the matchday squad.

Northern Ireland are next in action against Hungary on Tuesday.

“It will be a totally different challenge,” Baraclough said ahead of the clash. “No disrespect to Luxembourg but Hungary are a side who are improving all the time. They’re going to be going and playing the likes of England in their group.

“Hungary will be a big test but we’ll be better for this win. We’ll go through it and prepare as well as possible, and any night under the lights at Windsor is always special.”

