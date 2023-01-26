The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital with a suspected concussion while playing for Darlington in an FA Trophy match at Southend earlier this month, before being transferred to a specialist hospital in London. Darlington later confirmed Almond had suffered a bleed on the brain.

Darlington have now provided an update, stating on Tuesday evening that the defender will undergo an operation.

A statement read: “Paddy’s medical team have completed a case review after his latest scan and have decided that he should have an operation next week to clear the old blood in his brain that might cause clotting in the future.

Patrick Almond

"Paddy remains very positive, he believes that this will give him the best chances for long-term recovery.”

Sunderland director Maurice, the brother of majority shareholder Kyril Louis Dreyfus, generously donated £1,000 to the GoFundMe page set up to help Almond’s family with medical costs. That amount was matched by Sunderland as a club, taking the total raised to over £13,000.

Newcastle United player Isacc Hayden also donated £1,000 of his own money in a classy gesture, with current Sunderland youngster Ellis Taylor also giving £300 to help the Almond family.

The former Sunderland youngster was involved in a serious road traffic collision back in June as a rear passenger in a car in Manchester. The defender was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but thankfully pulled through to make a full recovery.

Almond returned to the pitch for the first time since the crash late last year. The ex-Blyth Spartans loanee returned for Shildon AFC in the Northern Premier League Division One East before moving on to Darlington.

Almond is a product of Sunderland's academy system and joined the club when he was just 11, cementing himself as a regular starter in the club’s youth teams.