On Saturday, June, Davison will be joining Team CHUF (Children's Heart Unit Fund) to hike the iconic peaks in the Yorkshire Dale and will ascend over 7,064ft while walking the classic 24-mile circular route in 12 hours.

CHUF supports children and families and raises funds who receive treatment from the Children’s Heart Unit based at Freeman Hospital and the many hospitals providing care for cardiac patients throughout the North of England.

Dan Ballard

Davison received the support of Sunderland co-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and defender Dan Ballard after the pair pledged their support to Davison on social media.

Louis-Dreyfus donated £5000 to the CHUF cause after Davison’s request for help via Instagram direct messages. Speaking to Davison, Louis-Dreyfus said: “I hope your daughter’s surgery will go well. I am happy to donate to the cause. Would you be able to send me the link where I can do the donation or the bank information so I can transfer?”

Davison then confirmed the donations from Louis-Dreyfus had been received and later revealed that Ballard had offered a signed to be auctioned for the CHUF cause.

Ballard said: “I hope Millie is on the road to recovery and is feeling much better soon. I can’t imagine what you and Millie have been through. I don’t know if maybe a signed shirt to keep or auction off to raise some funds would help.

"I’ve left a small donation also, anything you can think of I would be more than happy to help.”

Reacting to Sunderland’s generosity on Twitter, Davison added: “Absolutely blown away, I started a fundraiser this evening to support a charity who helped me and my family while our little girl underwent heart surgery CHUF and I decided to take a chance and message the boss KLD and he actually replied.

"Now Ballard has donated and is also offering us a signed shirt to put up for auction honestly this club is absolutely unreal.”

Providing an update on the situation on Wednesday evening, Davison confirmed that Ballard had indeed been as good as his word, turning up at Davison’s door with the shirt.

Davison tweeted: "Hand delivered to my front door by Dan Ballard himself what an absolute gentleman, cannot thank him enough for the kind gesture and donation to the charity. Any sort of share or donation would mean the absolute world.”

