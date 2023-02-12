The Black Cats moved up to seventh in the Championship after defeating Paul Ince’s side in a scrappy game at the Stadium of Light. Patrick Roberts netted the winner in the second half to send Tony Mowbray and his squad home with the three points.

Sunderland’s head coach didn’t drop any surprises in his starting XI with Ballard partnering Danny Batth in the heart of the Black Cats’ defence whilst Michut lined up alongside Dan Neil in the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game, Michut posted on Twitter: “Good result. We needed this one.” On Instagram, Ballard added: “3 points and a clean sheet at home. Enjoy your weekend @sunderlandafcofficial fans.”

Dan Ballard by Frank Reid.