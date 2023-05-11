“I think it’s going to be a tight game. What are they 14 unbeaten and somebody told me we are nine unbeaten.

“It is going to be tight I think. What I know is that the stadium of Light will be bouncing and we’ve got to try and create and environment which is uncomfortable for Luton.

“We are playing against a team that is very robust, a very strong physical team, that record they will come with a level of confidence.

“We only played them seven or eight weeks ago at home and drew 1-1, tight game.

“I think for us there is a contrast of styles, a contrast of physicality, but we have to play to our strengths on the day, and I’m sure they will be doing exactly the same.”

Mowbray on previous play-off experiences

“They had one last year as well.

It’s sometimes easy to have a narrative of little Luton but they were in the play-offs last year as well.

“They have the experience o-f the play-offs and will be disappointed they didn’t get through in the play-offs last year. They will be looking to put that right this year.

“Our lads, these games, they are all big games.

“The mentality of our group, because of the injuries and adversity, has just been to go and express ourselves, do what we’re good at and see where it takes us.