Sunderland AFC news: Dan Ballard and Dennis Cirkin latest as Tony Mowbray discusses Luton play-off fixtures
Sunderland are preparing to face Luton in the Championship play-offs – and head coach Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference earlier today.
The first leg will be held at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, May 13, before the second match at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, May 16.
Sunderland still have several first-team players unavailable due to injuries but are on a nine-game unbeaten run heading into the play-offs.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray’s pre-match Luton press conference
Mowbray on how this season compares to previous years in management
“It’s not something we’ve even discussed to be honest.
“I think there is a humility about the group as well. I talk to people sometimes about humility being the seed of growth.
“You have to know that you have to get better. You have to know your vulnerabilities are there. You aren’t the finished article, none of them are the finished article, they all have to keep working.
“We are miles away from being able to compete in the Premier League as we sit here today, in my mind, when you watch the Premier League every week.
“Yet we went to Fulham who are the time were sixth or seventh and drew 1-1, and scored a marginally offside goal late on that would have won us the game.
“Can we compete? We can compete with the talent that we’ve got, and yet over 38 Premier League games that is very difficult.”
Mowbray on playing in front of a big crowd
“I try and balance the context of a young side really and the pressure and expectation of such a huge crowd, and yet we want the huge crowd.
“It’s a journey for them really. If they want to play in the Premier League one day where they will play in front of 40,000s, they are going to play in front of 75,000 at Old Trafford, they have to be able to deal with it.
“It is part of the learning curve for them.
“As long as the supporters see a team that is working hard and fighting and chasing for the red and white shirt, I think they’ll forgive ever now and then a missed opportunity, or losing a header from a set-play with a guy seven foot.
“As long as we are giving everything, it’s great. We will be trying our very best to reward the fans for their loyalty this season by trying to win a couple of games over the next few weeks.”
Mowbray on Pierre Ekwah
“I don’t think he’d played any first team football before he came to be honest.
“We had lots of chats and I’m sure that at some stage Pierre will tell you about the manager moaning at him about intensity, tackle, put your body in, your 6 ft 2.
“He’s got wonderful feet and is a lovely footballer, he fits perfectly into our team. He can manipulate the ball, it’s amazing to see modern day footballers how fast their feet are.
“He just needed the transition from under-23s football, where it was probably a bit easy for him, to the Championship where people actually tackle you, run fast and stick their body in.
“It took a few weeks, maybe a month or so for him to understand that we needed him to show intensity in training. I’m a big believer that your habits are what create the footballer you see on matchdays.
“He had to kick over a few of our players in small-sided games, and now I think it’s second nature to him. Now some of our most fragile players stay away from him because they know he might kick them.”
Mowbray on Cirkin and Gooch
“Neither of them trained. They might train tomorrow, and if they train tomorrow and put their hand up to come off after five minutes they won’t be playing.
“If they get through the session there’s a chance they’ll play.
“We didn’t train today because there is no need for them to train today.
“We will have a light training session tomorrow and if they come through, and after a one-one chat, and we decide we will go with it then that’s the case.
“In all honesty I don’t know if they are going to be available or not.”
Mowbray on squad’s lack of centre-backs
“We’ve got young Joe Anderson who we took from Everton.
“I don’t want to expose him to such big games at this moment, he’s a young boy.
“We might have let him go out on loan, we had some enquiries on the day we signed him to take him on loan.
“I wanted him to get to know the lads and gel into the football club. I think it would probably be unfair. He has a few substitute appearances.
“We probably have the smallest defence in English football at the moment, I would imagine but we have to find a way.”
Mowbray on reaching the play-offs at Preston
“I don’t think I was shocked, I was soaking wet after standing in the rain for 90 minutes.
“I think because of the way the injuries have piled up, they have all been long-term injuries in pretty crucial areas of the pitch,, it’s been a frustrating spell for us.
“We’ve talked about losing Ross earlier in the season, yet we’ve found a way to score goals. Somebody told me the other day we’ve scored the fourth most goals.
“We are sitting here going to play against a physically strong, direct team who are very connected and work extremely hard for each other without really any central defenders.
“I hope it’s gelling us together, the adversity of it. I think the team are enjoying the fact that we can try to find a way, trying to find a way to stay in games and find a way to win games. I think they are enjoying that.”
Mowbray on Luton fixtures
“I think it’s going to be a tight game. What are they 14 unbeaten and somebody told me we are nine unbeaten.
“It is going to be tight I think. What I know is that the stadium of Light will be bouncing and we’ve got to try and create and environment which is uncomfortable for Luton.
“We are playing against a team that is very robust, a very strong physical team, that record they will come with a level of confidence.
“We only played them seven or eight weeks ago at home and drew 1-1, tight game.
“I think for us there is a contrast of styles, a contrast of physicality, but we have to play to our strengths on the day, and I’m sure they will be doing exactly the same.”
Mowbray on previous play-off experiences
“They had one last year as well.
It’s sometimes easy to have a narrative of little Luton but they were in the play-offs last year as well.
“They have the experience o-f the play-offs and will be disappointed they didn’t get through in the play-offs last year. They will be looking to put that right this year.
“Our lads, these games, they are all big games.
“The mentality of our group, because of the injuries and adversity, has just been to go and express ourselves, do what we’re good at and see where it takes us.
“I don’t see a reason to change that.”
Will Dan Ballard be available?
“No.”
Mowbray on team news
“I can’t sit here and discuss exactly who is going to be fit and whose not because there’s a few who didn’t train today but who we hope will train tomorrow.
“We have had a few scans on a few players over the last day or so.
“I think whatever team we put out will be competitive and we’ll try to find a way to get a positive result.”