The Sky Blues are set to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, July 31 in the first game of the new Championship campaign.

However, Coventry City captain Liam Kelly has suffered an injury blow ahead of the new season, as revealed by boss Mark Robins.

Speaking to CoventryLive, manager Robins revealed: “He’s going to be missing for a significant period.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Liam Kelly of Coventry City gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Coventry City at Bet365 Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“He’s got a serious tear to his hamstring. I don’t know what the timescale is but it’s going to be a while and I don’t think we will see him this side of the international break or possibly the World Cup.”

Multiple Championship clubs interested in Newcastle United man

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Birmingham City, Millwall and Huddersfield are in the race to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

Football Insider reports that Eddie Howe will allow the 32-year-old to leave this summer after demoting him to train with the club’s under-23s side. The Blues, Huddersfield Town, Preston, Reading and Millwall are all interested in the former Crystal Palace forward.

Indeed, Watford are also thought to be interested in a deal for Gayle following their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

“I have had a couple of conversations with Dwight, “ said Eddie Howe when talking about Dwight Gayle. “At the end of last season we had a good conversation and made him aware of the situation, for his own benefit, so he could take his career into its next phase.

“I was very honest with him. I said from day one, I had a great relationship with him, I love working with him.

“He was brilliant for the team last year and because of all those things, he deserved the utmost respect and honesty from me about the how the future lay for him.