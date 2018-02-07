Sunderland AFC news: Coleman's defiant message, Khazri and Djilobodji wage contributions revealed, Bristol City ticket update

Chris Coleman admits the relegation battle is 'energy-sapping' but he remains confident Sunderland will escape the drop.

Sunderland's home defeat to Ipswich Town left the Black Cats second bottom, two points adrift of safety with 16 Championship games to play.

Coleman admits the recent run of form - four defeats in five league games - has dented confidence but he remains upbeat the club's fortunes will turn for the better.

Coleman said: "We’re in the bottom three but we have 16 games to play and there’s a lot of points to play for.

"We’re two points away from safety so it’s not like we’re in a challenge that we can’t win, but every week we’re in the bottom three its energy-sapping and it takes away your confidence.

"I see that but we have to keep on until we can’t go anymore and make sure that we give everything we’ve got for where we are.

"We have five new players who wanted to come here so we can build a little bit of confidence going forward and hopefully that will get us the results we need."

Wage contributions revealed:

Figures released in France have revealed the wage contributions Sunderland are paying for Wahbi Khazri, out on loan at Rennes and Papy Djilobodji, on loan at Dijon FCO.

French newspaper L’Equipe has released the wage details of a number of players obtained via a Freedom of Information request.

The figures reveal Sunderland are paying €40,000-a-month towards Khazri’s wages, that equates to just over 20 per cent of the 26-year-old midfielders total salary.

And the Black Cats are paying even more towards Djilobodji's loan, the former Chelsea man, 29, failed to impress during his first season on Wearside.

L'Equipe report Sunderland are shelling out around €100,000-a-month to the defender. That equates to more than 60 per cent of his total wages.

Bristol City ticket update:

Tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Bristol City on Saturday are still on general sale.

The Black Cats will travel to Ashton Gate on Saturday 10 February (KO 3pm) for the first time since 1994 when they played out a goalless draw in Division One.

Tickets for the trip are priced at £32 for adults, £29 for Over 65s and under-25s, while under-22s will pay £26, under-19s will pay £15 and under-12s will pay £10.

A club statement added: "Please note this is an all ticket game and there will be no sales on the day."

