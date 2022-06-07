Next season’s cards also include access to all Sunderland Women and Sunderland Under-23 home league fixtures, presenting value for money to supporters.
Adults are priced from £390, with under-16s able to secure their seat from £48. That works out at £16.85 for adults per game and £2.09 for juniors.
Over-65s season cards start at £270, with under-18 and under-22 Season Card prices starting from £96 and £165 respectively.
Supporters wishing to spread the cost between three direct debits have until Monday 13 June to secure their seats.
Direct debit payments are available via three payments on 1 July, 1 September and 1 November.
Sunderland will play in the Championship for the first time in four seasons after Alex Neil’s men won promotion against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley in the League One play-off final.