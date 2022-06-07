Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next season’s cards also include access to all Sunderland Women and Sunderland Under-23 home league fixtures, presenting value for money to supporters.

Adults are priced from £390, with under-16s able to secure their seat from £48. That works out at £16.85 for adults per game and £2.09 for juniors.

Over-65s season cards start at £270, with under-18 and under-22 Season Card prices starting from £96 and £165 respectively.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Alex Neil, Manager of Sunderland celebrates after victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Supporters wishing to spread the cost between three direct debits have until Monday 13 June to secure their seats.

Direct debit payments are available via three payments on 1 July, 1 September and 1 November.