News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
17 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
4 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
4 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
19 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
19 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Sunderland AFC news: Charlie Methven's £10.5m Charlton bid rejected by Thomas Sandgaard

Former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven has had another bid rejected for Charlton Athletic.

By James Copley
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 08:41 BST

Methven is leading a group currently consisting of Californian-based investors – including Joshua Friedman. The outfit initially tried to buy the League One club six months ago but failed.

Another formal offer was received on Thursday with Friedman and Methven said to have submitted a new and improved £10.5m offer to buy Charlton, which has once again been rejected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard signed an exclusivity agreement with a rival American bid led by Marc Spiegel but that takeover is also now on the verge of falling through at the last minute.

Charlie MethvenCharlie Methven
Charlie Methven
Most Popular

That has left Charlton Athletc’s future very much up in the air with Methven and Friedman swooping to submit another bid.

Methven was a highly controversial figure during his time with Sunderland alongside fellow co-owner Stewart Donald, who remains a minority shareholder at the Black Cats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Methven, however, now has no shareholdings or involvement at the Wearside club.

Related topics:CharltonLeague OneAmerican