News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
18 minutes ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
36 minutes ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
44 minutes ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Sunderland AFC news: Charlie Methven's £10.5m bid as Black Cats star announces retirement

Former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven has reemerged with another bid for League One club Charlton Athletic.

By James Copley
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:42 BST

Methven is leading a group currently consisting of Californian-based investors – including Joshua Friedman. The outfit initially tried to buy the League One club six months ago but failed.

Sky Sports claim that sources close to the club have let slip that another formal offer was received on Thursday. Friedman and Methven are said to have submitted a new and improved £10.5m offer to buy Charlton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard signed an exclusivity agreement with a rival American bid led by Marc Spiegel but that takeover is also now on the verge of falling through at the last minute.

Charlie MethvenCharlie Methven
Charlie Methven
Most Popular

That has left Charlton Athletc’s future very much up in the air with Methven and Friedman swooping to submit another bid. If accepted, Sky have claimed that the Methven and Friedman consortium could complete a deal within a matter of weeks

Sunderland star reacts after retiring from football

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland star Abbey Joice has announced her retirement from football.

Joice – an ever-present for Mel Reay’s Sunderland side in midfield this season – confirmed that she has played her last game for the club and will be retiring from football.

The Black Cats finished second bottom of the Championship but have avoided relegation back to the third tier with just one club facing the drop under the current format.

Taking to Twitter, Joice said: “9 seasons with this brilliant club. Thank you Sunderland,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Related topics:Charlton AthleticLeague OneBlack CatsSky Sports