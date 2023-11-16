Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Niall Quinn has revealed the Charlie Methven move during the Netflix docu-series Sunderland 'Til I Die that annoyed him.

Methevn, who featured heavily in the second season of the television show, made the decision to change the run-out music at the Stadium of Light, which was documented in a scene that has become famous since it aired.

Quinn, a former Sunderland player, manager, chairman and owner, wasn't happy with the decision - and it caused him not to watch the rest of the series.

"I didn't watch the second series; I didn't enjoy it. I'll tell you why I didn't watch it... the first, or maybe the second episode, of the second series, they removed Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet from the tunnel," Quinn exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone.

"Let me explain; in our tunnel, that would be stretched out onto the edge of the pitch, where the teams line up, always, from the day the Stadium of Light opened, Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet was played, which was the most thunderous music which just left the hairs on your neck and shoulders standing up.

"As senior players, we used to say to the young lads 'You're playing here now, the most important thing to remember is that tunnel, and Prokofiev pounding at you as you walk out'. And it was great to look at your opponents in that moment; it was a great thrill to be a part of that moment.

"As you ran out onto the pitch, it was elation, it was always a full house; that's what I think of when I think about that stadium.

"I think it was in the first or second episode of the second series, they got rid of it and said it was a joke... I think the quote was 'We're going techno-funk'. Now, I think there's one letter wrong in there; that's what I think it should've been called!