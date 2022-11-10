Sunderland AFC news: Championship rivals handed MAJOR blow as manager departs for Premier League
Luton Town have been handed a major blow after manager Nathan Jones departed for Southampton on Thursday morning.
Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked as Saints’ boss on Monday morning after Southampton’s heavy 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday leading to the appointment of Jones from Luton by the Premier League club.
The 49-year-old former Stoke City boss has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, where he will also be joined by first-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.
Speaking to the club’s website following his appointment, Jones said: “I’m really proud to be given this opportunity. I know a lot about the club from back in the days of The Dell, to coming here to St Mary’s, and it’s a wonderful football club.
“A lot of my family are Southampton fans, which doesn’t half help, and I feel really, really proud to be given the opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.
“Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I’ve dreamt of that since I’ve become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular – because of how it’s run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results – really appeals to me.”
Reports earlier this week suggest that Luton are keen on Bournemouth caretaker Gary O'Neil to replace Jones after he steadied the ship at the Cherries following the sacking of Scott Parker earlier this season. O'Neil was also recently linked with the vacant Middlesbrough job.