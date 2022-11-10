Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked as Saints’ boss on Monday morning after Southampton’s heavy 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday leading to the appointment of Jones from Luton by the Premier League club.

The 49-year-old former Stoke City boss has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, where he will also be joined by first-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.

Speaking to the club’s website following his appointment, Jones said: “I’m really proud to be given this opportunity. I know a lot about the club from back in the days of The Dell, to coming here to St Mary’s, and it’s a wonderful football club.

Nathan Jones

“A lot of my family are Southampton fans, which doesn’t half help, and I feel really, really proud to be given the opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I’ve dreamt of that since I’ve become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular – because of how it’s run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results – really appeals to me.”