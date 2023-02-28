News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC news: Cats confirm another loan exit as youngster heads to non-league

Sunderland midfielder Owen Robinson has joined Lancaster City on a youth loan deal, the club announced on Monday evening.

By James Copley
8 hours ago - 1 min read

The 19-year-old has joined the Northern League Premier Division side on a 28-day loan after making 12 appearances for the under-21 side this season also chipping in with a goal for Graeme Murty’s youth outfit.

Robinson has experience in non-league after playing for AFC Fylde in the National League North. He will be eligible to make his debut in the team’s home fixture against Marske United on Tuesday night.

The Stadium of Light by Chriss Fryatt.
