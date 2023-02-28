Sunderland AFC news: Cats confirm another loan exit as youngster heads to non-league
Sunderland midfielder Owen Robinson has joined Lancaster City on a youth loan deal, the club announced on Monday evening.
The 19-year-old has joined the Northern League Premier Division side on a 28-day loan after making 12 appearances for the under-21 side this season also chipping in with a goal for Graeme Murty’s youth outfit.
Robinson has experience in non-league after playing for AFC Fylde in the National League North. He will be eligible to make his debut in the team’s home fixture against Marske United on Tuesday night.