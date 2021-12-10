The 22-year-old has started in each of the National League last four matches whilst out gaining senior experience.

Richardson has also made three appearances for Lee Johnson's first-team squad so far this campaign and has featured regularly in Sunderland’s under-23 side.

A club statement read: “Everyone at SAFC would like to wish Kenton the best of luck as he continues his loan spell in County Durham - take a look at this week's Loan Watch to read more about his progress.”

Kenton Richardson

The 22-year-old right-back penned a two-year deal at Sunderland, joining from Hartlepool, in the summer of 2020 and has predominantly played for the under-23 side since moving to the Stadium of Light.

Richardson did make one appearance during a brief loan spell at Notts County last season and has received first-team opportunities at Sunderland in the Papa John’s Trophy this campaign.

The defender made 90-minute appearances against Lincoln, Manchester United Under-21s and Bradford, helping Lee Johnson’s side progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

EFL clubs are allowed to loan players to National League clubs outside of the regular transfer window, like when Sunderland loaned goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to National League side Notts County earlier this season.

Sunderland return to action against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in League One.

The Black Cats defeated Morecambe on Wearside by five goals on Tuesday night and now sit fourth in the division.

