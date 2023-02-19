Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw in the Championship on Saturday afternoon as Jack Clarke opened the scoring just before the hour mark when he cut in from the right and fired a shot into the top corner.

Tony Mowbray’s side appeared to be heading towards a third consecutive victory before Trai Hume brought down substitute Jay Dasilva in the box, allowing Nahki Wells to convert from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bennette, though, was not named on Mowbray’s squad for the game. The Costa Rica international looks to have picked up an injury during the build-up to the game.

The 18-year-old, who scored against Fulham at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup recently, shared an image of his left leg on his Instagram story with the caption, “It’s therapy time.”