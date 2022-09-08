Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough and he is now out for between six to eight weeks.

Boss Tony Mowbray revealed the timescale, he said: "Ross will be out for six to eight weeks - it could be a little longer, but that will depend on his rehabilitation and the way his body reacts.

"He's a really positive guy and we hope that he will be a quick healer, so we will take it game by game and hopefully he returns quickly."

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Boost for Sunderland Ross Stewart after tough week

It has been a difficult week for Ross Stewart who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

But there was some good news this week.

Stewart has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award.

The Scotland striker’s record of five goals and three assists has won him plaudits and an award nomination.

Stewart has been nominated alongside Hull City’s Oscar Estupinan, Liam Lindsay of Preston North End and Rotherham captain Richard Wood. The winner will be announced on Friday 9 September.

Injury blow for Millwall ahead of Sunderland game

Millwall will be without four players for their trip to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s side defeated Cardiff City 2-0 at the weekend in a win that lifted them to 14th in the Championship table.

However, the victory came at a cost with captain Shaun Hutchinson and winger Tyler Burey suffering injuries that look set to keep them out of the game with Sunderland at the weekend.

These injuries come as a major blow for the Lions who will also be without Ryan Leonard and Mason Bennett through hamstring injuries.

Sunderland sell out Watford end ahead of key Championship clash

Tony Mowbray’s side will be roared on by a sell-out away following when they make the trip to Vicarage Road.

Sunderland face promotion-chasing Watford on Saturday, September 17 (3pm kick-off) in the second of back-to-back away games.