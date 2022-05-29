Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats finally won promotion back to the Championship against Wycombe Wanderers in front of nearly 48,000 fans in London.

The Northern Ireland international missed out on Alex Neil’s squad due to an injury but still had a chance to soak up the atmosphere as goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart handed Sunderland the win.

“The fans were unbelievable today. I was just sitting there soaking up the atmosphere. I just thought wow,” Winchester said after the game.

“I know at home they are unbelievable but see that today? That was something I haven’t experienced.

"Every Sunderland fan that was there today and who have watched at home. Credit to every one of you.

“All of the people who have been there travelling with us all season, that was for you today. Credit to you all.”

When asked if he could have made the squad, Winchester said: “No, not really. I trained this week but it was a bit too soon.

“To be fair, I thought I might be out a lot longer but I’ve recovered well. I am still just buzzing. Absolutely buzzing the lads got it over the line. I’m delighted for everyone.

“It has been a long season and it has had its ups and downs but I’m just delighted they got it over the line in the end.

“I said I would do anything to get this club promoted. I was gutted to be out for the play-offs but I played a big part in the season, which I’m happy about.

"I always believed that the squad we had was capable of getting promoted from this league.”

Speaking about next season, Winchester reiterated his desire to stay and fight for a place in Neil’s squad following promotion to the Championship.

“The aim is to come back pre-season and work hard to see if I can get a place in the team,” Winchester added.

"I’m going to come back and work my socks off like I have done this season.

“I’ll have a break. I don’t know how long it will be yet and when we’ll be back in but I’ll rest up and get ready to go for next season.”