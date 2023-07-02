News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC news: Black Cats legend sends 12-word message to departing player following exit

Bailey Wright has been sent a message on social media from a Sunderland legend after he left the club earlier this week.

By James Copley
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland legend Marc Gabbiadini sent Bailey Wright a 12-word social media message following the defender's departure.

The 30-year-old centre-back has left the club by mutual consent to pursue an opportunity overseas, bringing an end to a three-and-a-half-year spell on Wearside.

Wright made 107 appearances for Sunderland and played a big part in the club’s promotion from League One, which was sealed by beating Wycombe in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Australian international had fallen further down the pecking order following the signings of Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt after spending the second half of last season on loan at Championship rivals Rotherham United.

Following Wright's exit, Sunderland legend Gabbiadini, who played for the club between 1987 and 1991, scoring 87 goals for the club, took to Twitter to thank Wright for his service to the club. He said: "You were a superb pro and will always be remembered, good luck!"

