Sunderland legend Marc Gabbiadini sent Bailey Wright a 12-word social media message following the defender's departure.

The 30-year-old centre-back has left the club by mutual consent to pursue an opportunity overseas, bringing an end to a three-and-a-half-year spell on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright made 107 appearances for Sunderland and played a big part in the club’s promotion from League One, which was sealed by beating Wycombe in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Australian international had fallen further down the pecking order following the signings of Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt after spending the second half of last season on loan at Championship rivals Rotherham United.