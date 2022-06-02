Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move will see the head coach step down from her role at Gateshead College and operate on a full-time basis at Sunderland on a rolling contract.

Reay said to safc.com: “I’m delighted to extend my stay here and become full-time. I’ve had a long affiliation with the football club, and coming across into a full-time role was something I’ve wanted to do for a while.

“I feel it’s the right time. A lot of the youngsters I’ve seen through Gateshead into our SAFC squad are now graduating – the likes of Neve Herron, Jessica Brown and Libbi McInnes.

“We have an exciting project here having held our own in the league last season, which was hugely important for us. I’m ready now to give everything to the football club in a full-time capacity.”

Assistant head coach Steph Libbey signed a two-year deal to work alongside Reay and will continue on a part-time basis

“I’ve learned a lot in the past year working alongside Mel, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do together moving forward.

“Her full-time role is more than deserved with her loyalty to the club, and last season we saw as a good stepping stone. We’ve got plenty more to build on, and this is only the beginning.

CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Melanie Reay, Head Coach of Sunderland Ladies looks on ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match between Sheffield United Women and Sunderland Ladies at Technique Stadium on October 14, 2021 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)