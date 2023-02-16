Sunderland AFC news: Bailey Wright criticised by Reading player's wife after 'deliberate' challenge
Bailey Wright has been criticised by Shane Long’s wife on social media.
The Australian joined Rotherham United on loan from Sunderland during the January window but suffered a disastrous debut against Sheffield United.
The 30-year-old centre-back came off the bench during the Millers’ goalless draw against The Blades, but had to be substituted just 30 seconds after coming on following a clash of heads.
Wright was an unused substitute during Rotherham United’s next game against Blackpool but started for the first time in his Millers career against Reading in the Championship last Tuesday.
Reading striker Shane Long had to be subbed off at half-time during the 2-1 win over Rotherham United after a collision with Wright early in the game, which led Long’s wife, Kayleah, was critical of the Sunderland loanee on Instagram after the game.
Reacting on social media, she said: "4 mins into the game and this was definitely deliberate!" followed by two angry emojis and accompanied by the video clip.