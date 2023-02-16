The Australian joined Rotherham United on loan from Sunderland during the January window but suffered a disastrous debut against Sheffield United.

The 30-year-old centre-back came off the bench during the Millers’ goalless draw against The Blades, but had to be substituted just 30 seconds after coming on following a clash of heads.

Wright was an unused substitute during Rotherham United’s next game against Blackpool but started for the first time in his Millers career against Reading in the Championship last Tuesday.

DOHA, QATAR - JUNE 13: Bailey Wright of Australia celebrates their sides victory after a penalty shoot out following the 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoff match between Australia Socceroos and Peru at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on June 13, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

Reading striker Shane Long had to be subbed off at half-time during the 2-1 win over Rotherham United after a collision with Wright early in the game, which led Long’s wife, Kayleah, was critical of the Sunderland loanee on Instagram after the game.