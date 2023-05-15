Sunderland still have several injury issues going into the second leg.

Dennis Cirkin missed Saturday’s first leg with an ankle injury and will also be sidelined for tomorrow’s match.

Dan Ballard also remains unavailable, along with Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, Danny Batth and Jewison Bennette.

Alex Pritchard was forced off in the closing stages of Saturday’s match but spoke to the media after the match, saying: “We just have to see tomorrow and go from there really. There’s nothing really I can say on it.”

Patrick Roberts also limped off in the final few minutes of the first leg and will be assessed.

Aji Alese has an outside chance of making the squad after being sidelined for several weeks with a thigh injury.