Sunderland AFC news: Alex Pritchard, Patrick Roberts and Aji Alese latest ahead of Luton play-off match
Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-final with the second leg set to take place at Kenilworth Road.
Sunderland are preparing for the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town – and head coach Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference earlier today.
The Black Cats have a 2-1 lead following the fist leg at the Stadium of Light after goals from Amad and Trai Hume.
Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues, though, with several first-team players unavailable.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
Mowbray this season
Until you achieve in football it’s all just a journey really.
If we don’t get a result everyone’s focus will be on recruitment, the loan players will go back.
At this moment let’s wait and see. We know how tough a 90 minutes we have in this arena.
We have to go there and hopefully put the ball in their net and it makes their job a lot more difficult for them.
Mowbray on pysical disadvantage
You have to play to your strengths rather than getting sucked into a game that doesn’t suit you.
We have to stay calm, try and play our game and take some confidence that we generally score a goal.
Mowbray on Pritchard and Roberts
Pritchard and Roberts are touch and go I would suggest.
They both might make it, they both might not.
One of them trained today, one of them didn’t.
Alese trained today which is good. I discussed maybe he’ll be on the bench. It would be good to have someone over six foot in there.
Mowbray on Luton
I’m very respectful of Luton. You can see their growth really.
I think they are at that point now, play-offs last year, play-offs this year.
They look strong and athletic to me. They get the ball in your box and flood your box.
It’s a tough football match for us, that’s why we have to take care of the ball.
Mowbray on trying to reach the Premier League
The club is a Premier League club in everything but.
You have to earn the right to be a Premier League club, but in terms of the fans, the atmosphere they can create it’s Premier League all day long.
But you have to earn it.I didn’t feel promotion was the objective this year.
Mowbray on Trai Hume
I remember Trai coming to see me the first month or so and asking if he’d get a chance.
I can see he has lots of good attributes and once he got his opportunity he’s never looked back.
Another great lad really. There is lots of these characters you can depend on.
Mowbray on lack of defenders
I think adversity is a strong bond of players.
A lot of these players have got strong mindsets, want to get better.
There is always a positive to come out of a negative.
Lynden Gooch played on the left as a back three, he’ll play anywhere really. He’s driven, he’s motived.
He did very well the other day.
Mowbray on feeling ahead of second leg
I think the team are good and in good spirits.
We believe we can compete against anybody in the league.
I think this game against a team that finished 11 points ahead of us, they have an experienced group of players and are together.
I think we did amazing to come out on top in the first game.
I’m not expecting much different in the second leg.
We don’t have plan B really, putting a quick guy up top.
I think the team feel they are going to score. We’ll be going to try and win the football match and be positive.
Team news
Sunderland still have several injury issues going into the second leg.
Dennis Cirkin missed Saturday’s first leg with an ankle injury and will also be sidelined for tomorrow’s match.
Dan Ballard also remains unavailable, along with Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, Danny Batth and Jewison Bennette.
Alex Pritchard was forced off in the closing stages of Saturday’s match but spoke to the media after the match, saying: “We just have to see tomorrow and go from there really. There’s nothing really I can say on it.”
Patrick Roberts also limped off in the final few minutes of the first leg and will be assessed.
Aji Alese has an outside chance of making the squad after being sidelined for several weeks with a thigh injury.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.