Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats will be looking for a new head coach, with Neil set to join Stoke City following talks with the Potters.

Neil was in the stands at Ewood Park as Stoke won 1-0 at Blackburn, with his Sunderland assistant Martin Canning expected to join the Scot at the bet365 Stadium.

The Black Cats took to the field without Neil in attendance against Norwich City. Neil left the Academy of Light on Friday morning after saying his goodbyes to players and staff at Sunderland’s training ground.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland manager Alex Neil reacts on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation has circulated regarding the reasons behind Neil’s departure, with one report citing an increase in wages as part of Neil’s thinking.

A report from The Athletic stated: “We do not know exact figures but The Athletic understands that when Neil and others were being interviewed by Sunderland following Lee Johnson’s dismissal seven months ago, the salary on offer was approximately £350,000 per annum. That’s around £7,000 a week. They were a League One club.

“After guiding Sunderland to promotion, Neil’s salary went up too. He was given new terms in a rolling one-year contract.