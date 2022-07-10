Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil says Sunderland still have 'a lot of work to do' in the transfer market, but says the club have to be patient as they wait for the green light to press ahead in their pursuit of a number of targets.

The Black Cats were given a major lift on Saturday when Jack Clarke signed a four-year deal, significantly strengthening Neil's forward options.

With Daniel Ballard joining from Arsenal earlier in the window, Sunderland have made a steady start as they stick to the model of investing primarily in young talent with resale value.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil in Albufeira

"We know we need to add more, that's obvious," Neil said.

"The difficulty you've got is to get the right deals, at the right price, within the structure we've got, sometimes you need to wait a little bit.

"We've got two players in who are on the up, their careers going in the right direction, and that's what our model is.

"To get those players is not easy and a lot of hard work has gone into that.

"So we're really pleased with that, but equally we know there's a lot to do.

"There's clearly positions where we need more cover and competition.

"Go up and down the country and I'm pretty sure every team would say the same, though."

Asked whether he felt Sunderland were close to their third signing of the window, Neil said: "Listen, there's no one round the corner ready to come in tomorrow morning.

"We have got discussions ongoing on a number of players where we're talking on a daily basis. So we just need to wait and see what happens."

Neil also struck an upbeat tone after watching his side impress in the first half of their friendly against Rangers in Albufeira on Saturday night.

The game had to be abandoned at half time due to a power cut, but Sunderland were leading through a Luke O'Nien goal and had enjoyed the better of the contest against last season's Europa League finalists.

"I'm optimistic about what we've got currently, how they're working and what they're doing," Neil said.

"That side of it has been really good.

"Every coach wants their players all in as soon as possible but to be honest, a lot of those decisions are not even in our hands at the moment, it's about the club you're dealing with.

"What happens is, and we're the same, the younger lads who you might consider loaning out for example, you keep them with you to supplement the group and to see who shows well, who might kick on and get an opportunity," he added.

"And then naturally as the window starts to wind down, then teams make their decisions.

"We're no different but that can unfortunately [often only] happen later in the window."