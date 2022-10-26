The defender has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup break after becoming a key part of Tony Mowbray's side since making his full league debut at Reading last month.

However, Alese was left as hurt after a late challenge by Jake Garrett midway through the second half at Ewood Park. The defender initially tried to rejoin the game but it quickly became clear that he was in too much discomfort to continue.

The former West Ham youngster had his ankle in a protective boot recently and while a scan has shown that the damage is not as severe as Mowbray initially feared, he is doubtful to feature before the Championship breaks for three weeks next month.

Aji Alese

“I was on crutches two days ago and I am down to just the boot now so it’s healing well,” Alese told safc.com on Tuesday. “I can put more weight through it now so as long as I am progressing then who knows.

“It was a 60-40 or a 50-50 (tackle). He’s gone in with quite a lot of force and I’ve just taken that force on my ankle so it is just one of those ones where on another day, the ball ricochets and goes another way and I don’t catch the force on my ankle. That time, I did.”

“It’s different from back home” he continued regarding his move from West Ham and accession into Sunderland’s first team.

“It was hard at first but I am settled now and I’m enjoying it. It’s a bit frustrating being out with injury but I have to work hard and get myself back better than I was before I got injured.