Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGeady was named on the bench as Alex Neil’s Sunderland defeated Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in London to cement promotion to the Championship.

Having signed a one-year extension at the end of last season, the former Preston man is out of contract this summer but says he wants to play on at 36.

“I didn’t play but it was good to be a part of it. It is probably only me and Gooch who were here from the first play-off final. It was good to be a part of it.” McGeady told The Echo.

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Aiden McGeady of Sunderland looks on as he makes his way from the tunnel prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Port Vale and Sunderland at Vale Park on August 10, 2021 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The manager has had a big impact. When he came in I think the team were seventh or eighth. Then you go play-offs. Two tough legs against Sheffield Wednesday and then Wycombe.

“No disrespect to Wycombe but out of the four teams in the play-offs but if there was one team you want to play in the final, they were the ones. You’d have probably taken Wycombe in the final.

“But we just had to get the job done today.”

When asked if he would remain at Sunderland, McGeady added: “I honestly don’t know. I still want to play. I’m going to carry on playing. I just don’t know where it will be.

“I doubt it will be here but I have enjoyed my time here. If it has come to end then so be it.