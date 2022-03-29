Sunderland AFC news: 'A stepping stone' - Chief Executive delivers verdict on Ross Stewart amidst Scotland involvement
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson has stated that Ross Stewart’s Scotland call-up is a good look for the club.
Sunderland signed the striker from Ross County during the January window back in 2021.
Since then, Stewart has become a force in League One as is the division’s top scorer so far this season with 22 goals.
That led Scotland boss Steve Clarke to call the 25-year-old into his squad to face Poland and Austria.
The tall striker could make his debut in tonight’s friendly away to Austria.
Ferguson was instrumental in signing Stewart from St Mirren in 2018 and believes any success of Stewart reflects well on Ross County.
He said: “With the role I’m in at the moment and knowing Ross County for a lot of years, we have always prided ourselves on being that opportunity and platform for young, hungry players.
“Ross has been the one that has done well recently in getting into the Scotland squad.
“If you look at the last few years, we have had Liam Boyce playing for Northern Ireland, Jackson Irvine for Australia.
“Jamie Lindsay has played up to Scotland under-21s, but he’s been given a platform to go down and play games in England.
“As a club, we have a really good track record of giving players a platform.
“That’s only good if the player has the ability but also has the attitude to grasp the opportunity.
“From a club point of view, it really opens it up for us to become an attractive proposition for them.
“If they do well, there’s definitely a stepping stone.”