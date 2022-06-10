Sunderland AFC issue strong statement in response to Ron-Thorben Hoffmann claims

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview, former Sunderland goalkeeper Ron Thorben-Hoffmann claimed that he played even while still testing positive for COVID-19, and expressed disappointment with the extent of which he was examined in the aftermath of contracting the virus.

Sunderland have issued a strong response in which they say they have contacted the player's representatives 'clarify the comments made'.

It reads: "Sunderland AFC categorically refutes the allegations published earlier today by German newspaper Bild Sport.

"The report includes a number of false and inaccurate claims relating to Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and the Club has contacted the player’s representatives to clarify the comments made.

"SAFC complied with all Government and EFL guidance and protocols fully throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to ensure the health and well-being of all staff is protected at all times.

"The Club will be making no further comment at this moment in time."

Hoffmann made 23 appearances for Sunderland during his loan spell from Bayern Munich, falling two short from automatically activating a clause in the deal that would have seen him move permanently to Wearside.

The German did not make an appearance after the 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers, which came during the period at the heart of Hoffmann's claims.