Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries in Tony Mowbray’s squad:

Niall Huggins

The full-back hasn’t featured yet this Championship season, Sunderland giving him all the time he needs to make a full and proper recovery.

Ross Stewart

The 21-year-old made an impressive start to life on Wearside after joining from Leeds United last season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end by two serious injuries.

Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback. Huggins recently featured for Sunderland’s youth team.

Ross Stewart & Dan Ballard

Mowbray also recently that Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard are on track to make their comeback after the World Cup break.

"We're getting there, Ross was on the training pitches today though with the physios, not with the team," Mowbray said.

"It's good to see him with his boots on, kicking a ball, that tells me he's not too far away. Daniel Ballard has been out running for a while with the physios as well, so it's good to know that round the corner we're going to have these options, particularly when we go up against the big, physical teams."

Ellis Simms

Simms has been absent since the 3-0 win over Reading after suffering ligament

Simms made his comeback in the 71st minute at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, as the Black Cats battled back to secure a 1-1 draw through Elliot Embleton's goal.

The Everton loanee will be in the squad against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night but Mowbray has heavily hinted that his involvement will again be in the second half.

Simms could start before the World Cup, but is unlikely to complete 90 minutes.

"It's probably similar [on Wednesday], maybe 10 minutes or so more on Wednesday night," Mowbray said.

"Of course, the state of the game will dictate that as well.

"It'll be after the international break that he's ready to play 90 minutes in my mind, but he's got three games before then where can build it up.

Aji Alese

Alese has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup break.

The defender has been a key part of Tony Mowbray's side since making his full league debut at Reading last month, but was hurt after a late challenge midway through the second half at Ewood Park. The defender initially tried to rejoin the game but it quickly became clear that he was in too much discomfort to do so.

The former West Ham is highly unlikely to feature before the Championship breaks for three weeks next month.

Lynden Gooch

