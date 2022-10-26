Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries in Tony Mowbray’s squad:

Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines until after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Sunderland expect Dan Ballard to be fit after the World Cup, possibly for Millwall’s visit to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

Niall Huggins

The full-back hasn’t featured yet this Championship season, Sunderland giving him all the time he needs to make a full and proper recovery.

The 21-year-old made an impressive start to life on Wearside after joining from Leeds United last season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end by two serious injuries.

Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback. Huggins recently featured for Sunderland’s youth team.

Mowbray has confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Ellis Simms

Simms has been absent since the 3-0 win over Reading after suffering ligament damage in his toe, but has now been in light training for a week.

Head coach Tony Mowbray says he will rejoin full training on Monday, potentially clearing the way for him to play some part against Luton Town next week.

The striker has missed seven Championship matches after sustaining ligament damage in his toe at Reading over a month ago, but has been stepping up his recovery in recent weeks.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has said the club won’t rush the Everton loanee back too soon but also admitted Simms could be part of the squad at Luton.

The striker scored three times in eight Championship appearances before his injury setback.

Aji Alese

Alese has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup break.

The defender has been a key part of Tony Mowbray's side since making his full league debut at Reading last month, but was hurt after a late challenge midway through the second half at Ewood Park. The defender initially tried to rejoin the game but it quickly became clear that he was in too much discomfort to do so.

The former West Ham is highly unlikely to feature before the Championship breaks for three weeks next month.

Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch missed the clash against Burnley with Trai Hume into the team at right-back.

The American was present as Sunderland trained yesterday but did not take part and has missed two games with a foot injury suffered against Wigan Athletic,

Patrick Roberts

