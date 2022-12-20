Here, we take a look at everything we know about the fitness situations regarding Elliot Embleton, Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Jewison Bennette, Bailey Wright and Edouard Michut ahead of the clash with Blackburn Rovers:

Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart returned to Sunderland’s squad for the game against Hull City and came off the bench to put the Black Cats ahead before the Tigers equalised.

Elliot Embleton is stretchered off against Hull City

The Scottish international striker is expected to be fit for the game against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Dan Ballard and Danny Batth

Like Stewart, Dan Ballard also came off the bench against Hull City to replace Danny Batth, who picked up an early injury.

Speaking after the game, Mowbray said: "It's very, very rare that you have your whole squad fit and available. Danny Batth felt his calf. Whether it is a tear, I'm not sure, but he felt a sharp pain in his calf as he pushed off and he had to come off.

"I'm pleased for Ballard. It was longer than we would have wanted him to play, so it was probably almost understandable that he made a tired lunge and gave the penalty away. He should probably only have got 30 minutes today, if we were going to change the centre-backs at all."

Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright

Mowbray said on the pair before Hull City: “They are all okay. The federations send us the data. Their work loads were down because it is different in a World Cup. They aren’t up to speed. We will need them puffing and panting, their numbers from their three weeks away hadn’t been at the level we train at.”

Edouard Michut

Mowbray recently said on the Frenchman: “He hasn’t played for four, five, six weeks. But he has trained and some fitness work but he feels he is ready having not kicked a ball. I’m trying to explain to him that it’s hard to come in not having kicked a ball in the Championship.

“His talent is obvious. He’s a good footballer. A lad who was training with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe but he needs to train every day in my mind.”

Elliot Embleton

Sunderland have confirmed that Elliot Embleton has suffered a fractured ankle and significant ligament damage which will require surgery.

Embleton had to be stretchered off during The Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Hull City, and was subsequently sent off following a high tackle on Tigers’ midfielder Ryan Woods.

The Academy of Light graduate, 23, was in discomfort as he left the pitch before Ross Stewart fired the Black Cats ahead only for Hull City’s equaliser.

The attacking midfielder, who scored for Sunderland in the League One play-off final last season, was pictured leaving hospital after the game on crutches and with his leg in a cast.