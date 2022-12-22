Sunderland confirmed earlier this week that Embleton has suffered a fractured ankle and significant ligament damage which will require surgery

Embleton had to be stretchered off during The Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Hull City, and was subsequently sent off following a high tackle on Tigers’ midfielder Ryan Woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Academy of Light graduate, 23, was in discomfort as he left the pitch before Ross Stewart fired the Black Cats ahead only for Hull City’s equaliser.

Elliot Embleton

The attacking midfielder, who scored for Sunderland in the League One play-off final last season, was pictured leaving hospital after the game on crutches and with his leg in a cast.

Sunderland recently said that Embleton would face an “extended spell on the sidelines.” However, Football Insider have stated that the player is “set to be out of action for between nine to 12 weeks after the surgery and the player is hopeful of playing again this term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s never nice to see and you could see the pain in his face and disappointment,” said Sunderland player Dan Ballard after the Hull City game, who also played with Embleton at Blackpool. “It’s never nice to see a team-mate go through that.