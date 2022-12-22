Sunderland AFC injury news: Report 'reveals' Elliot Embleton injury timescale after ankle fracture
Reports have suggested that it is hopeful that Elliot Embleton could feature again before the end of the season.
Sunderland confirmed earlier this week that Embleton has suffered a fractured ankle and significant ligament damage which will require surgery
Embleton had to be stretchered off during The Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Hull City, and was subsequently sent off following a high tackle on Tigers’ midfielder Ryan Woods.
The Academy of Light graduate, 23, was in discomfort as he left the pitch before Ross Stewart fired the Black Cats ahead only for Hull City’s equaliser.
The attacking midfielder, who scored for Sunderland in the League One play-off final last season, was pictured leaving hospital after the game on crutches and with his leg in a cast.
Sunderland recently said that Embleton would face an “extended spell on the sidelines.” However, Football Insider have stated that the player is “set to be out of action for between nine to 12 weeks after the surgery and the player is hopeful of playing again this term.”
"It’s never nice to see and you could see the pain in his face and disappointment,” said Sunderland player Dan Ballard after the Hull City game, who also played with Embleton at Blackpool. “It’s never nice to see a team-mate go through that.
“It’s a really good bunch of lads and we’re all going to get around him and hopefully build him back stronger and put him in a better shape than he was now when he returns.”