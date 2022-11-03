Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries in Tony Mowbray’s squad:

Niall Huggins

The full-back hasn’t featured yet this Championship season, Sunderland giving him all the time he needs to make a full and proper recovery.

Edouard Michut

The 21-year-old made an impressive start to life on Wearside after joining from Leeds United last season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end by two serious injuries.

Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback. Huggins has recently featured for Sunderland’s youth team.

Ross Stewart & Dan Ballard

Mowbray also recently that Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard are on track to make their comeback after the World Cup break.

"We're getting there, Ross was on the training pitches today though with the physios, not with the team," Mowbray said.

"It's good to see him with his boots on, kicking a ball, that tells me he's not too far away. Daniel Ballard has been out running for a while with the physios as well, so it's good to know that round the corner we're going to have these options, particularly when we go up against the big, physical teams."

Aji Alese

Alese has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup break.

The defender has been a key part of Tony Mowbray's side since making his full league debut at Reading last month, but was hurt after a late challenge midway through the second half at Ewood Park. The defender initially tried to rejoin the game but it quickly became clear that he was in too much discomfort to do so.

The former West Ham is highly unlikely to feature before the Championship breaks for three weeks next month.

Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch missed the clashes against Burnley, Luton Town and Huddersfield Town and will return to first-team action after the break for the World Cup.

Edouard Michut

Edouard Michut has become the latest Sunderland player to be ruled out until after the World Cup break

"I think Edouard is going to miss the next two games," Mowbray said pre-Huddersfield Town.

"He'll be like I hope Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Aji, Lynden... all ready for the warm-weather training that we're going to have in Dubai.

