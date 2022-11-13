Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries in Tony Mowbray’s squad:

Niall Huggins

The 21-year-old made his full return to Sunderland’s starting XI against Birmingham City before the World Cup break.

Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback last season and was out for around a year.

Ross Stewart & Dan Ballard

Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard are on track to make their comeback after the World Cup break in a massive boost to head coach Mowbray.

"We're getting there, Ross was on the training pitches today though with the physios, not with the team," Mowbray recently said.

"It's good to see him with his boots on, kicking a ball, that tells me he's not too far away.

"Daniel Ballard has been out running for a while with the physios as well, so it's good to know that round the corner we're going to have these options, particularly when we go up against the big, physical teams."

Aji Alese

Alese has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup break.

The defender has been a key part of Tony Mowbray's side since making his full league debut at Reading last month, but was hurt after a late challenge midway through the second half against Blackburn Rovers.

The defender initially tried to rejoin the game but it quickly became clear that he was in too much discomfort to do so.

Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch has missed Sunderland’s last five games and is likely to return to first-team action after the break for the World Cup.

The Sunderland academy graduate suffered a foot injury during the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic and while there was some initial hope the issue was minor, subsequent assessment has meant that Gooch will likely be out until after the World Cup break

Head coach Tony Mowbray recently stated that he hopes Gooch will join Ballard, Alese and Stewart in returning to significantly bolster the ranks for the visit of Millwall to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

“In another couple of weeks, hopefully, I will be back training in Dubai with the squad,” Gooch told Sunderland’s club website.

“It’s frustrating, I want to play every game. Hopefully in another couple of weeks. I am looking to get back out onto the grass sometime this week. If it all goes to plan then I should be fit for after the break.”

Edouard Michut

Edouard Michut is also another Sunderland player to have be ruled out until after the World Cup break

"I think Edouard is going to miss the next two games," Mowbray said pre-Huddersfield Town.

"He'll be like I hope Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Aji, Lynden... all ready for the warm-weather training that we're going to have in Dubai.

"We might have a game or two while we're there and that should help us ease all these players back in. He's very sore at the moment but it's definitely not a long one."

Dennis Cirkin & Luke O’Nien

Huggins replaced Dennis Cirkin at left-back against Birmingham City, whilst Luke O’Nien missed out due to suspension.