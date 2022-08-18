Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side have equipped themselves well since promotion from League One, winning once, drawing twice and losing once during their opening four games.

However, injury and suspension issues are starting to creep in. Here, we take you through the situation with every player:

Dan Neil

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland manager Alex Neil reacts on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Sunderland midfielder was shown a straight red card for a professional foul against Sheffield United on Wednesday night and will be suspended for the game against Stoke City.

Leon Dajaku

Leon Dajaku once again did not feature in Sunderland’s squad as Alex Neil’s men lost to the Blades. Before the draw against QPR, Alex Neil stated: “I doubt Leon will be available, he's had a recurrence of his thigh problem.

Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for a while after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

"It is difficult to put a timescale on it," Alex Neil said recently.

"We have a few other scans to undertake - and a couple of specialists to see - to fully understand the severity of it, but that process is underway to ensure he then receives the necessary treatment to get him back as soon as we can.”

Danny Batth

Aji Alese replaced Danny Batth during the closing stages of Sunderland’s game against Sheffield United. Batth had been holding his groin before the substitution.

Alex Neil said: "His groin tightened up, we took him off the pitch, we’ll assess him and see how he is for the weekend.”

Corry Evans

After starting Sunderland’s opening three Championship games, Corry Evans missed out against Sheffield United

"Corry is out unfortunately at the moment," Neil said after the game. "I've not got a timeframe at the moment. With Dan Ballard out, Corry out, it becomes difficult, doesn't it?

Carl Winchester

Carl Winchester is struggling with a problem with his back.