Sunderland AFC injury news: Corry Evans, Danny Batth, Carl Winchester, Leon Dajaku and Dan Ballard situations
Sunderland face Stoke City in the Championship this weekend – but what is the latest on the injury and suspension front?
Alex Neil’s side have equipped themselves well since promotion from League One, winning once, drawing twice and losing once during their opening four games.
However, injury and suspension issues are starting to creep in. Here, we take you through the situation with every player:
Dan Neil
The Sunderland midfielder was shown a straight red card for a professional foul against Sheffield United on Wednesday night and will be suspended for the game against Stoke City.
Leon Dajaku
Leon Dajaku once again did not feature in Sunderland’s squad as Alex Neil’s men lost to the Blades. Before the draw against QPR, Alex Neil stated: “I doubt Leon will be available, he's had a recurrence of his thigh problem.
Dan Ballard
Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for a while after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.
"It is difficult to put a timescale on it," Alex Neil said recently.
"We have a few other scans to undertake - and a couple of specialists to see - to fully understand the severity of it, but that process is underway to ensure he then receives the necessary treatment to get him back as soon as we can.”
Danny Batth
Aji Alese replaced Danny Batth during the closing stages of Sunderland’s game against Sheffield United. Batth had been holding his groin before the substitution.
Alex Neil said: "His groin tightened up, we took him off the pitch, we’ll assess him and see how he is for the weekend.”
Corry Evans
After starting Sunderland’s opening three Championship games, Corry Evans missed out against Sheffield United
"Corry is out unfortunately at the moment," Neil said after the game. "I've not got a timeframe at the moment. With Dan Ballard out, Corry out, it becomes difficult, doesn't it?
Carl Winchester
Carl Winchester is struggling with a problem with his back.
Alex Neil said: “Unfortunately for us, at the moment, Winny (Winchester) is injured, so he’s out for a little while. I think he’s due to see the specialist tomorrow, so we’ll get a better idea of that one then. That’s why, at the moment, he isn’t in contention for a role in the backline.”