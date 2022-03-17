Sunderland defeated Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light last weekend with late goals from Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts handing Alex Neil’s side the win.

But how are Sunderland faring up in terms of injuries? Here, we take you through everything you need to know:

Danny Batth

Alex Neil says Danny Batth is closing in on a return to action at Sunderland.

Batth signed on loan from Stoke City in January and went straight into the Black Cats' XI, but an ankle injury has meant that he is yet to make an appearance under the new head coach.

Neil is nevertheless hopeful that the 31-year-old will be fit to feature again soon, having stepped up his recovery significantly late last week.

“He’s been on the grass, he’s been doing running and he’s been in better nick," Neil said.

"He’s not far away now.

“He’s not trained with us specifically but he’s been doing his own work in terms of changing direction and all that stuff."

Alex Pritchard

Neil is increasingly hopeful that Alex Pritchard will return to play a significant role in the closing stages of the League One campaign.

"Alex is making good progress," Neil said.

"It's not going to be as bad as we first feared.

"We were probably thinking at the time, we were looking at a six to eight week injury. It's certainly not going to be as bad as that.

"That's a positive.

"I don't really want to put a timeframe on it, but it certainly is not in the worst-case scenario and that's pleasing for us."

Aiden McGeady is on track in his recovery from a knee injury.

The Republic of Ireland international has been out on the grass at the Academy of Light recently

Nathan Broadhead

Neil says he remains hopeful that Nathan Broadhead will return to action for Sunderland soon.

Broadhead was again missing from the matchday squad on Saturday as the Black Cats scored two late goals to beat Crewe Alexandra.

The Everton loanee had made his return at The Valley a week earlier, but subsequently reported stiffness in the hamstring that had kept him sidelined since December.

Sunderland will monitor the 23-year-old this week ahead of the trip to face Lincoln City on Saturday, with Neil hopeful that he may be able to play some part.

“It's not a massive issue,” Neil said.

“We were disappointed he missed out, because him and Alex [Pritchard] have been very good since I've been here and even before that.

“It was really pleasing to be able to get the win without them, as well.

“I'm not sure how he'll be, we just need to wait and see next week.”

Lee Burge

Lee Burge is facing an extended absence from Sunderland action as the club continue to monitor his recent heart issues.

Burge underwent blood tests in the aftermath of his positive COVID-19 test at the end of January, the results of which raised some concerns.

Jordan Willis

A recent 'failed operation' has resulted in Jordan Willis' patella tendon snapping for a second time.

The defender initially suffered the setback last April.

