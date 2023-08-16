Sunderland are still dealing with a few injury issues two games into the Championship season.
Head coach Tony Mowbray has been able to welcome some first-team players back into his squad over the summer after several were sidelined at the end of the last campaign. Some players also missed Sunderland’s pre-season US tour as they continue to recover from injury setbacks.
Here are the players who have been sidelined in recent weeks and their situations ahead of Sunderland’s third league game of the 2023-24 season against Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light.
1. Ross Stewart
Tony Mowbray recently stated that Ross Stewart was back out on the grass at the Academy of Light but is still several weeks away from a return. "He was on the grass today with his boots on, that’s a positive sign," Mowbray said when asked about Stewart before Preston. “I’m not sure the timescale of a few weeks is right, it will probably be a bit more than a few weeks, six or seven weeks is my inkling before he can potentially get on the pitch." Photo: Stu Forster
2. Aji Alese
The Sunderland defender underwent surgery over the summer and has missed Sunderland's pre-season and start to the Championship and isn't expected to return yet. Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Chris Rigg
Chris Rigg was forced off after showing symptoms of concussion during Sunderland’s under-21s match against Norwich. Rigg, 16, clashed heads with an opposition player just before half-time and was subsequently substituted at the interval and will likely miss out against Rotherham United. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Corry Evans
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray recently stated that it is possible that club captain Corry Evans will not play again until 2024. The Northern Ireland international suffered cruciate ligament damage in January’s home win over Middlesbrough. Photo: Tony Marshall