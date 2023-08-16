1 . Ross Stewart

Tony Mowbray recently stated that Ross Stewart was back out on the grass at the Academy of Light but is still several weeks away from a return. "He was on the grass today with his boots on, that’s a positive sign," Mowbray said when asked about Stewart before Preston. “I’m not sure the timescale of a few weeks is right, it will probably be a bit more than a few weeks, six or seven weeks is my inkling before he can potentially get on the pitch." Photo: Stu Forster