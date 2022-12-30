Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Ellis Simms headed them ahead in the 19th minute against Wigan Athletic, yet Latics striker Will Keane equalised three minutes before half-time.

Ross Stewart then came off the bench to restore the visitors’ lead, converting a penalty after Patrick Roberts was fouled in the box. Roberts then scored his third goal of the season to secure the victory, before a stunning strike from Amad made it four.

The result moved Sunderland into play-off contention in the Championship in their first season back in the second tier after promotion last campaign brought to an end the club’s miserable four-season stay in League One.

Now, Tony Mowbray’s young guns head to Blackpool on New Year’s Day with the club sitting in the play-off positions – but what is the latest news surrounding injuries in Sunderland’s squad? Here, we take a look:

Elliot Embleton

Sunderland have confirmed that Elliot Embleton has suffered a fractured ankle and significant ligament damage which will require surgery.

Embleton had to be stretchered off during The Black Cats’ 1-1 draw at Hull City, and was subsequently sent off following a high tackle on Tigers’ midfielder Ryan Woods.

The Academy of Light graduate, 23, was in discomfort as he left the pitch before Ross Stewart fired the Black Cats ahead only for Hull City’s equaliser.

The attacking midfielder, who scored for Sunderland in the League One play-off final last season, was pictured leaving hospital after the game on crutches and with his leg in a cast.

Sunderland confirmed the extent of Embleton’s injury in a statement on Monday, adding that he faces an “extended spell on the sidelines."

Alex Pritchard

Alex Pritchard is facing another spell on the sidelines as his Sunderland return lasted a matter of minutes on Wednesday night.

Pritchard has suffered a recurrence of the calf problem that kept him out of the last two games, and it was the only negative of an otherwise outstanding night for the Black Cats as they climbed into the play-off positions with a 4-1 win.

The attacking midfield now looks likely to miss the clash with Blackpool on New Year's Day.

"We’re really disappointed over Pritch," Mowbray said. "We’ll have to assess whether it was right that he went onto the pitch, yet he had trained for a good few days and was really confident, ready and chomping at the bit. That’s a real frustration for us, of course.

"He’s done his calf again. He’s been training for the last four or five days with the team, and maybe a week before that, and has been fine. He was chomping at the bit to come with us this week and get on the pitch, and yet as soon as he pushed off, he felt it. "He’s down in there [dressing room] but he'll be fine."

Corry Evans

Sunderland will be bolstered at Bloomfield Road by the return of Corry Evans, who was rested on Thursday night.

"Corry isn’t really injured, he’s just got a bit of muscle fatigue," he explained.

"He’s done 11,500 metres and broken his own record of distance covered in the last couple of games. He needed a break, and I felt as though we could get through this game without his experience. Thankfully, we did, but I’m pretty sure he’ll be back at the weekend.

Dennis Cirkin and Danny Batth

Mowbray also retains some hope that his defensive options could yet be boosted ahead of the clash with Michael Appleton's side.

"Danny Batth might be joining the party in the next few days, we’ll have to wait and see, Dennis Cirkin might rejoin the party in the next few days. It would help, but

"Luke, Danny and Bailey were really good, and Trai Hume deserves a mention because he was really good too."

Aji Alese

Aji Alese didn’t make the Sunderland squad for the games against Blackburn Rovers or Wigan Athletic, with Mowbray confirming a foot injury.

“Aji has got a problem with his ankle and his foot,” Mowbray said. “He's had injections and new orthotics put in to support his foot, it's not an injury as such where he's out for six weeks.

" It's a problem that the specialists are working on to try and make it easier for him. I would hope it would only be a week or so, but I don't think he'll make the trip to the North West with us.

Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch was forced off against Blackburn Rovers with a hamstring injury and has not yet returned. Following the Boxing Day win, Mowbray said: “Gooch has got a big icepack on his hamstring, so I would suggest that doesn't look good for these next two games at this stage.”

Edouard Michut

Michut started in the middle alongside fellow Frenchman Abdoullah Ba and Dan Neil as Tony Mowbray rested Corry Evans ahead of a busy schedule coming into the New Year.

Following the game, however, Michut took to Twitter to thank fans and wrote: “Thank you fans for support.” Michut also posted a photo to Instagram showing some nasty scratches down his leg with the caption, “Welcome to England.”

