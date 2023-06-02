The summer transfer window hasn't even opened yet but that hasn't stopped the transfer news ramping up.

We take a look at the Sunderland headlines from today.

Defender deal 'close'

Sunderland are said to be closing in on the signing of Australian defender Nectarios Triantis following interest from multiple clubs.

The 20-year-old centre-back has a year left on his contract with A-League side Central Coast Mariners, the club he joined last summer.

Triantis has helped the Mariners reach the A-League final, which will be played this weekend against Melbourne City, yet BEIN Sport are reporting it will be his last game for the club.

The report claims Sunderland have agreed a fee of around $500,000 for Triantis and have been tracking the Australian Under-20 international for some time.

Big Sam leaves Leeds United

Leeds have announced former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League with Allardyce in charge for the final four games of the season.

A club statement read: “Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam’s spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022-23 season.

“Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.”